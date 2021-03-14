Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Two Arrested And Firearm Recovered In New Plymouth

Sunday, 14 March 2021, 6:44 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

13 March 2021

New Plymouth Police have this afternoon located two men with warrants for arrest.

A vehicle thought to have been involved in a recent fleeing driver incident in Whanganui was seen by Police in the central business district about midday today.

Officers conducted area enquiries and located two men wanted by Police near the intersection of Morley Street and Young Street about 12.45pm.

The pair were arrested without incident and a firearm was recovered.

The vehicle was found down a driveway on St Aubyn Street.

“Thanks to the quick thinking of our officers, two wanted men are now in custody and a loaded firearm has been removed from our streets,” Sergeant Pat Duffy says.

“Police will continue to take every opportunity to stop those intent on causing harm in communities.”

The alleged offenders, aged 27 and 33, are due to appear in New Plymouth District Court on Monday.

