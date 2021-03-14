Update - Glendene Firearms Incident

Police have located the vehicle intially thought to be involved in a firearms incident in Glendene yesterday morning.

The vehicle is no longer thought to be involved in the incident.

The victim who suffered a serious gunshot wound to his leg is reported to be in a stable condition this morning.

Scene examination will continue today and investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Police on 105 quoting reference number P045804272.

Alternatively information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555-111.

