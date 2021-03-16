Update - Fatal Crash, SH2, Tāneatua - Bay Of Plenty

15 March 2021

Police can advise that one person has died following the serious single-vehicle crash on SH2 (White Pine Bush Road), Tāneatua.

The crash was reported to Police around 5:30pm.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending and undertaking an examination at the scene.

Nobody else was injured in the crash.

The Pekatahi Bridge will remain closed overnight, with diversions in place at Rewatu Road/SH2 and Tāneatua Road/SH2.

