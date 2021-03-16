Update - Fatal Crash, SH2, Tāneatua - Bay Of Plenty
Tuesday, 16 March 2021, 7:00 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
15 March 2021
Police can advise that one
person has died following the serious single-vehicle crash
on SH2 (White Pine Bush Road), Tāneatua.
The crash
was reported to Police around 5:30pm.
The Serious
Crash Unit is attending and undertaking an examination at
the scene.
Nobody else was injured in the
crash.
The Pekatahi Bridge will remain closed
overnight, with diversions in place at Rewatu Road/SH2 and
Tāneatua
Road/SH2.
