Delays Following Crash SH2, Remutaka Hill - Wellington
Tuesday, 16 March 2021, 11:45 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 2 over the Remutaka Hill is down to one
lane following a two car crash.
Police were alerted to
the crash on the Featherston side shortly after
11am.
No serious injuries are
reported.
Motorists are advised to expect
delays.
We thank motorists in advance for the
patience.
