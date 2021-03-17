Dargaville - Northland
Wednesday, 17 March 2021, 6:56 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are in attendance at a serious crash
in Dargaville.
Police were notified of the crash on
Jervois Street involving a truck and another vehicle at
approximately 5.45am.
One person has died at the
scene.
Diversions are currently in place around
Dargaville with traffic restricted heading into the
town.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area if
possible.
