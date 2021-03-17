Dargaville - Northland

Emergency services are in attendance at a serious crash in Dargaville.

Police were notified of the crash on Jervois Street involving a truck and another vehicle at approximately 5.45am.

One person has died at the scene.

Diversions are currently in place around Dargaville with traffic restricted heading into the town.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

