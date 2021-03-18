Serious Crash - Ormiston Road, Flat Bush

Police are in attendance at a crash in Flat Bush where a small truck and bus have collided.

Police were notified of the crash just before 11am which occurred at the intersection of Ormiston Road and Murphys Road.

The truck driver involved has sustained serious injuries and is being transported to Middlemore Hospital.

There were a small number of passengers aboard the bus at the time of the crash.

We are aware that a small number of passengers have sustained minor injuries and they are being assessed at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit and Commercial Vehicle Safety Team have been notified of the incident.

Emergency services are currently working to clear the scene.

© Scoop Media

