Council To Discuss Draft Long-Term Plan Next Week

Kāpiti Coast District Councillors will meet next Thursday, 25 March, to discuss the Council’s draft Long-term Plan 2021-41.

The draft Long-term Plan lays out the mahi Council intends to do over the next 20 years. It details the planned activities, services and projects, how much things are likely to cost and how Council plans to pay for them.

The agenda paper tabled for discussion seeks Council agreement to consult on the draft Long-term Plan, Securing our future, including a proposed 7.8 percent average rates increase for the 2021/22 year.

Mayor K Gurunathan says the proposed draft culminates months of briefings and public workshops, as well as engagement with the community.

“Like many councils across New Zealand, elected members have spent a considerable amount of time weighing up priorities against the need to keep rates affordable. This has been made especially challenging by the fact that our district’s key need at this time is for investment to help stimulate our recovery from the impacts of COVID-19, and prepare for the future.

“We acknowledge that there is plenty more community discussion to be had and want to be clear that no decisions are set in stone at this stage,” said the Mayor.

Subject to Council agreeing to adopt the proposed draft Long-term Plan for consultation next week, the Kāpiti Coast community will be invited to have their say on the draft plan, including four key decisions, from 7 April to 10 May.

People will be able to have their say online, at their local library, aquatic centre, or Council service centre, or at one of the Council’s Long-term Plan community pop-ups.

Following consultation all feedback will be reviewed and Council, as the community’s elected representatives, will meet again in June to discuss the adoption of a final Long-term Plan 2021-41.

