Enhancing The Service Of Upper Hutt Libraries In The Community

Upper Hutt Libraries has been allocated $335,000 over the next 18 months for three community-focused roles that will enhance the service it provides to the Upper Hutt community. The finance is being provided by the New Zealand Libraries Partnership Fund through the Department of Internal Affairs.

The fund was established in the Government’s 2021 budget, providing support for public libraries to assist their communities in COVID-19 recovery over the next two years. Administered by the National Library of New Zealand, the funding programme focuses particularly on digital inclusion, workforce diversity, community engagement, and support for Te Reo and Mātauranga Māori.

Upper Hutt Libraries has established three fixed-term roles: Youth Engagement; Cultural Diversity Advisor; and Community Engagement Coordinator. These portfolios will enable the libraries to engage with their communities, and plan for future services, resources, and programmes to better reflect changing community demographics.

Libraries Manager, Marion Read, is excited about the opportunities these roles will provide for the community.

“These three roles will enable us to reach out to our communities, particularly those who are not traditionally users of our libraries” Marion says. “We would be keen to hear from any community groups or organisations that would like to find out more on how these new roles can help them, or if there are any service gaps that Upper Hutt Libraries could consider to help us welcome more people.”

A key outcome for each of the roles is to connect and engage with Upper Hutt’s diverse communities who may not be aware of the services and support Upper Hutt Libraries can provide. Upper Hutt Libraries will be reaching out to community groups, seeking new partnerships to achieve improved access and use of the libraries, and their programmes and services.

