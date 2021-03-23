Appeal For Information Following Ashburton Arson
Tuesday, 23 March 2021, 12:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Ashburton Police are appealing for information from the
public following what appears to be a suspicious fire on
Sunday.
At 4.30am Police, along with Fire and
Emergency New Zealand, responded to a large haystack fire at
Longbeach Farm Estate in Eiffelton.
A stack of 1000
square bales valued at $40,000 became engulfed in flames,
10-metres from the intersection of Lower Beach and
Windermere roads.
Thankfully no one was injured, but a
large and expensive clean up operation is
ongoing.
Police would like to hear from anyone who
might have information concerning suspicious people or
vehicles in the area leading up to the fire.
You can
contact Detective Anthony Clare at the Ashburton Police
station, call 105 quoting event number P045894760 or
Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555
111.
