Police Issue Warning Following Series Of Motorbike Crashes
Tuesday, 23 March 2021, 1:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Counties Manukau Police are urging motorbike riders to
slow down and drive safely, following a spate of fatal and
serious injury crashes this year.
So far in 2021,
there has sadly been five fatal crashes in the Counties
Manukau District, three of which involved
motorbikes.
There have also been a number of crashes
where motorbike riders have been seriously
injured.
Senior Sergeant Jonathon Chappell says the
district’s Serious Crash Unit has attended eight motorbike
crashes since January, many of which were completely
avoidable.
“We are asking all road users, whether in
vehicles or on motorbikes, to take stock of these sombre
statistics,” he says.
“One death on our roads is
one too many, and yet we are seeing people continuing to put
themselves and others at risk through their driving and
riding behaviours on our roads.”
Senior Sergeant
Chappell is urging motorists, including motorbike riders, to
ensure they are fully concentrating while driving or riding,
are prepared for the unexpected, and are obeying all road
rules and ensuring they stick to the speed limit.
In
some of the recent crashes, poor decision making such as
overtaking on double yellow lines or in dangerous areas,
along with excess speed, have been a factor.
“We
want all road users to stop and think and ensure they are
doing everything in their powers to make sure they are
keeping themselves and others safe on the
roads.”
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Government: Housing Package Backs First Home Buyers
The Government has announced a housing package that will increase the supply of houses and remove incentives for speculators, to deliver a more sustainable housing market.
“This is a package of both urgent and long-term measures that will increase housing supply, relieve pressure on the market and make it easier for first-home buyers,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>
Australian & NZ Governments: Joint Statement On Human Rights Abuses in Xinjiang
The Australian and New Zealand Governments today reiterate their grave concerns about the growing number of credible reports of severe human rights abuses against ethnic Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang.
In particular, there is clear evidence of severe human rights abuses that include restrictions on freedom of religion, mass surveillance, large-scale extra-judicial detentions, as well as forced labour and forced birth control, including sterilisation... More>>