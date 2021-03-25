Crash On Auckland's Southern Motorway, Delays Are Expected
Thursday, 25 March 2021, 3:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are aware of a single vehicle crash causing
delays on Auckland's Southern Motorway.
The incident
occurred just after 3pm on northbound lanes near the
Ellerslie-Panmure Highway off-ramp.
The vehicle has
rolled and is blocking lanes. No serious injuries have been
reported at this stage.
One lane is currently open,
but motorists are advised to expect some delays this
afternoon as the scene is
cleared.
