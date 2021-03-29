Serious Crash – Triangle Road, Massey
Monday, 29 March 2021, 7:01 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police were called to reports of a single vehicle crash
on Triangle Road, Massey, about 3.40am this
morning.
Sadly, one person has died at the
scene.
Another person has been taken to Middlemore
Hospital.
The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and
diversions have been put in place at Triangle Road and
Lincoln Park Ave.
Motorists are advised to expect some
significant delays and take an alternative route if
possible.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more