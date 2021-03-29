Serious Crash – Triangle Road, Massey

Police were called to reports of a single vehicle crash on Triangle Road, Massey, about 3.40am this morning.

Sadly, one person has died at the scene.

Another person has been taken to Middlemore Hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and diversions have been put in place at Triangle Road and Lincoln Park Ave.

Motorists are advised to expect some significant delays and take an alternative route if possible.

