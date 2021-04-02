Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck By Car - Forrest Hill

01 April 2021

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car in Forrest Hill this morning.

The pedestrian, an 80-year-old woman, was hit by the car at the intersection of Forrest Hill Road and Tristram Avenue at around 8.20am.

She was transported to hospital in a serious condition and passed away later in the day.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

