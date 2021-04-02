Homicide Investigation Launched In Taupō
Friday, 2 April 2021, 7:20 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police responded to a serious assault on Arthur Crescent
in Taupō shortly after 11pm last night.
One person at
the address has subsequently died.
Police have now
launched a homicide investigation into the
incident.
We are speaking to witnesses and conducting
a scene examination.
A 34-year-old man has been
arrested and charged with murder.
He will appear in
the Rotorua District Court on Saturday 3 April
2021.
Further information will be released when it
becomes
available.
