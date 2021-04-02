Homicide Investigation Launched In Taupō

Police responded to a serious assault on Arthur Crescent in Taupō shortly after 11pm last night.

One person at the address has subsequently died.

Police have now launched a homicide investigation into the incident.

We are speaking to witnesses and conducting a scene examination.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder.

He will appear in the Rotorua District Court on Saturday 3 April 2021.

Further information will be released when it becomes available.

