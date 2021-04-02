Serious Crash - SH30 And SH32, Whakamaru - Bay Of Plenty
Friday, 2 April 2021, 2:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are currently responding to a serious
crash at the intersection of State Highways 30 and 32 near
Whakamaru.
The crash occurred at about midday today
and reportedly involved two vehicles.
One vehicle
caught on fire following the crash.
It appears that
one person has suffered serious injuries.
The other
people involved do not appear to be seriously
injured.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
advised.
The road is closed and motorists are asked to
avoid the
area.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On The Battle To Bring Some Humanity Into Amazon’s Work Practices
Whenever we use Amazon for online shopping delivery, we should feel guilty. The company’s labour practices are notoriously unsafe. Shop floor employees in Amazon warehouses are required to work punishing ten to 12 hour shifts that routinely require them to walk 24 kilometres a day to fill orders and stack shelves. Meanwhile, their work output and journeys round the warehouses are being electronically tracked and timed to maximise efficiency... More>>