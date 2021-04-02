Serious Crash - SH30 And SH32, Whakamaru - Bay Of Plenty

Emergency services are currently responding to a serious crash at the intersection of State Highways 30 and 32 near Whakamaru.

The crash occurred at about midday today and reportedly involved two vehicles.

One vehicle caught on fire following the crash.

It appears that one person has suffered serious injuries.

The other people involved do not appear to be seriously injured.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The road is closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

