Name Release - Taupō Homicide

Police can now release the name of the man who died after being assaulted on Arthur Crescent in Taupō last night.

He was George Christopher Cross, aged 37, from Taupō.

A 34-year-old man has been charged with murder and will appear in Rotorua District Court on Saturday 3 April 2021.

As the matter is now before the Court, no further comment can be made.

