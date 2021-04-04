Serious Crash - Tasman Road, Ōtaki
Sunday, 4 April 2021, 1:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a serious crash on Tasman
Road in Ōtaki overnight.
Emergency services were
advised of the crash between a car and a power pole just
after 9:30pm last night.
The sole occupant of the
vehicle was transported to hospital in a critical condition
but later died from their injuries.
The Serious Crash
Unit has been advised.
An investigation is underway
into the circumstances of the crash.
The road was
closed while a scene examination was completed but has now
re-opened.
