Serious Crash - Tasman Road, Ōtaki

One person has died following a serious crash on Tasman Road in Ōtaki overnight.

Emergency services were advised of the crash between a car and a power pole just after 9:30pm last night.

The sole occupant of the vehicle was transported to hospital in a critical condition but later died from their injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

An investigation is underway into the circumstances of the crash.

The road was closed while a scene examination was completed but has now re-opened.

© Scoop Media

