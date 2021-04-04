Man Dies Following Northland Crash In January

A man passed away in hospital yesterday after being injured in a crash in the Far North on 28 January 2021.

The single-car crash occurred on Houhora Heads Road near Houhora.

The man who died was Jeffrey Eric Srhoj, 48, of Awanui.

Police extend their sympathies to Mr Srhoj's family and friends.

