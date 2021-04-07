Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wellington Police Say Thank You!

Wednesday, 7 April 2021, 10:57 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are praising Wellingtonians for having trouble-free fun en masse over the late summer.

Thousands of Wellingtonians and visitors alike attended events in the city including Homegrown, and CubaDupa.

“We have been heartened to watch thousands of people come together at different events in the Capital over the past few months to have a good time responsibly without any significant issues,” says Wellington Area Prevention Manager Inspector Warwick McKee.

“Keeping large groups of people safe in confined spaces is a challenge for both event planners and Police.

“Considerable planning goes into the Police response to major events and while we have to plan for the worst-case scenario, we always hope for the best.

“We would also like to acknowledge the event planners, hospitality industry and Wellington City Council who work with us to ensure these events run smoothly.”

The focus for police at major events is on keeping people safe and this can include everything from ensuring people stay with their friends through to helping someone find lost property or giving them a safe place to sober up.

Over the recent Easter weekend festival-goers attended Peachy Keen where, with the exception of one incident, the event was trouble free.

At the festival witnesses reported seeing a man assault two people.

The man also allegedly assaulted two security staff working at the event.

A 32-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident and is due to appear in the Wellington District Court on Thursday 8 April facing two charges of common assault.

While the seasons have changed and the temperatures have dropped that is not the end of big events with the Newtown Festival on Sunday.

“Once again we’re expecting large numbers of festival-goers.

Our staff will be present and encouraging everyone to enjoy themselves responsibly.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Bubble Economics, And The New Pro-gun, Pro-hunting Firearms Panel

The travel bubble with Australia will throw a lifeline to tourism operators, who have first-hand experience that thrifty domestic tourists are no real substitute for the free spending visitors from offshore. According to the Global Data research organisation, the annual spend of domestic tourists in this country during 2019 was only about $305, while the average expenditure of Australian visitors here during 2019 was $4,642... More>>

 

Travel: Trans-Tasman Bubble To Start 19 April

New Zealand’s successful management of COVID means quarantine-free travel between New Zealand and Australia will start on Monday 19 April, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and COVID-19 Response Minister Chris ... More>>

ALSO:

Parliament: Kiri Allan To Take Leave Of Absence

Kiri Allan, Minister of Conservation and Emergency Management will undertake a leave of absence while she undergoes medical treatment for cervical cancer, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “I consider Kiri not just a colleague, but a friend. ... More>>

Minimum Wage: 1 April Changes Raise Incomes For 1.4 Million New Zealanders

Changes to the minimum wage, main benefit levels and superannuation rates that come into force today will raise the incomes for around 1.4 million New Zealanders. “This Government is committed to raising the incomes for all New Zealanders as part of ... More>>


Finance: Crown Accounts Again Better Than Forecast

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance The economic recovery from COVID-19 continues to be reflected in the Government’s books, which are again better than expected. The Crown accounts for the eight months to the end of February 2021 showed both OBEGAL ... More>>

NZer Of The Year: Dr Siouxsie Wiles MNZM Named 2021 Kiwibank New Zealander Of The Year

Renowned microbiologist and science communicator Dr Siouxsie Wiles MNZM has been named 2021 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Te Pou Whakarae o Aotearoa. Dr Siouxsie Wiles received the award from the Prime Minister, the Rt Hon. Jacinda Ardern, and ... More>>

Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 