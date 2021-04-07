Appeal For Witnesses Following Bus Crash Death In Wellington

Wellington Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian died following a crash with a bus on Saturday night.

Andrew Lockwood Waikare, also known as Anaru “Doc” Manuel died following the incident on Taranaki Street on April 3.

Detective Sergeant Glenn Japeth says that a number of other passengers were on the Number 3 bus between 9.30pm and 10.30pm whom Police would like to speak to.

“We’re really keen to get in touch with anyone who was on the bus at that time to help us with our inquiries.

“Any information, no matter how small could help us get a better idea of how this tragic incident occurred.”

If you or anyone you know was on that bus at that time please call 105 or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

