Fatal Crash – SH12, Kaipara District - Northland

17 April 2021

One person has died following a crash on State Highway 12, Kaihu this evening.

Police were called to the scene of the crash at 9.30pm.

The road is currently closed and will be for some time while the Serious Crash Unit examine the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

© Scoop Media

