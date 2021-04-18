Fatal Crash – SH12, Kaipara District - Northland
Sunday, 18 April 2021, 5:24 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
17 April 2021
One person has died following a crash
on State Highway 12, Kaihu this evening.
Police were
called to the scene of the crash at 9.30pm.
The road
is currently closed and will be for some time while the
Serious Crash Unit examine the scene.
Motorists are
asked to avoid the
area.
