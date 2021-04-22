Discount For Dog Microchipping During May

If your dog is yet to be microchipped now is the time to take action.

During May, microchipping your four-legged friend at Animal Control will cost just $15 compared to the usual $25.

Council’s Animal Control Contract Manager Jane Robertson says the Dog Control Act 1996 requires all dogs registered for the first time after 1 July 2006 to be microchipped, with the exception of working farm dogs. Puppies must be microchipped within two months of their first registration.

Ms Robertson says there are a number of benefits to having your dog microchipped.

“Microchipping makes it easy to reunite lost and found dogs with their owners via the national dog database. It can also deter people from stealing dogs and in Marlborough, dogs that are microchipped and de-sexed are usually entitled to a lower registration fee of $60, compared to the standard $90.”

Of the 10,700 dogs registered in Marlborough, 874 are not currently microchipped. Ms Robertson says it is possible that some owners have microchipped their dogs but have not informed Animal Control.

“If this is the case you can provide Animal Control with certification from your vet, or you can call into the Animal Control office at 56 Main Street, Blenheim and have your dog scanned to verify its microchip.”

“All owners whose dogs are not microchipped will receive a letter soon informing them of the steps they need to take to comply with the microchipping requirements.”

“Owners who fail to comply with the requirements and whose dogs are not microchipped by 31 May 2021 can be issued with a $300 fine - so act now to avoid a penalty in future.”

Please contact Animal Control on Ph: 03 520 9033 to book an appointment to have your dog microchipped.

© Scoop Media

