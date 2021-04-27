Fatal Crash, Lake Ōkareka
Tuesday, 27 April 2021, 11:42 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can advise a man has died following a single
vehicle crash at Lake Ōkareka last week.
The crash
occurred on Millar Rd about 2.45pm on Wednesday 21
April.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was
taken to Rotorua Hospital, where he died on Friday 23
April.
He was 54-year-old Paul Bevan Beazley of the
Bay of Plenty.
Police extend our sympathies to his
family and
friends.
