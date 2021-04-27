Fatal Crash, Lake Ōkareka

Police can advise a man has died following a single vehicle crash at Lake Ōkareka last week.

The crash occurred on Millar Rd about 2.45pm on Wednesday 21 April.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was taken to Rotorua Hospital, where he died on Friday 23 April.

He was 54-year-old Paul Bevan Beazley of the Bay of Plenty.

Police extend our sympathies to his family and friends.

