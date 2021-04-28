Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Change In Fire Season For Kaipara

Wednesday, 28 April 2021, 9:34 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Kaipara is now in an open fire season, effective from 8am today (Wednesday 28 April).

Principal Rural Fire Officer Myles Taylor says recent rain has reduced the fire danger enough for Kaipara to join Whangārei and the Far North Zone 2 in an open fire season.

"Even though fire permits are now not required to light an outdoor fire in Kaipara, we ask everyone to continue to be careful when lighting fires and to follow our fire safety tips at www.checkitsalright.nz," he says.

Far North Zone 1 (which includes Ahipara, Kaitaia, Karikari peninsula and the Aupouri Pensinsula) is still dry and remains in a restricted fire season.

"Anyone wanting to light a fire in the Far North Zone 1 will need to apply for a fire permit at www.checkitsalright.nz and follow the conditions listed on the permit," says Myles Taylor.

"Limestone Island remains in a prohibited fire season - no outdoor fires are allowed."

"We appreciate the responsible and careful behaviour with fire we’ve seen so far. Thank you everyone and keep up the good work to prevent a wildfire in Northland."

