Grants Support Work Of Kāpiti Community Groups

A total of $40,000 has been allocated to 22 Kāpiti community groups following a meeting of the Grants Allocation Committee.

Chair of Community Grants Allocation Subcommittee, councillor Jackie Elliott, says the Committee were pleased such a diversity of social and community organisations applied this year from all pockets of the district.

“Community groups have had higher demands on them due to the impacts of COVID-19, so a focus for this year is supporting grass roots projects and activities that help the community recover from the impacts.

“Work delivered through the grants builds resilient, sustainable communities through strengthening community participation, and encourages working in partnership with a range of community groups, including iwi,” Ms Elliott says.

A range of applications came from both established and newer community not-for-profits and organisations, spanning social wellbeing projects in community housing, health and environmental restoration, as well as applications from service providers like victim support and counselling for elders.

About the Community Grants Scheme

Community grants are made available to support community based projects, programmes and events that contribute to achieving positive social outcomes and contribute to community wellbeing and development for people living on the Kāpiti Coast District. Funds are distributed locally once a year.

Visit www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/community-grants to read more about Community grants and the 2020/21 recipients.

