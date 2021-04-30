Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Live Streaming Hui Boosts Community Engagement

Friday, 30 April 2021, 9:35 am
Press Release: Ruapehu District Council

The submission period on Council's draft ten-year Long Term Plan 2021/31 and Representation Review closed this week having received 142 formal submissions on the Long Term Plan and 26 on the Representation Review along with 450 other contributions via Facebook.

A pleasant finding from the consultation was the high level of interest shown in the live streaming over Facebook of the community hui that were held in National Park, Ohura, Waiouru, Taumarunui, Raetihi, Owhango and Ohakune.

Mayor Don Cameron said that Council was very happy with how the community engagement went and would like to thank everyone who took the time to inform themselves and have their say.

“All of the hui had good, robust, conversations on a wide range of issues and all of them attracted sizeable audiences to the Facebook live-stream,” he said.

“The interest shown in the live streaming of the hui was particularly satisfying given this was the first time we had done this.

Our Facebook statistics showed we averaged 793 live stream views across each of the seven community hui which was great to see.

Being able to respond in real time to comments and questions as they came in as people watched the live stream really enhanced the level of discussion and helped contribute to the high number of comments and other contributions we received via Facebook.

Interestingly, in talking with other councils we found that while many of them live stream their normal council meetings, Ruapehu was one of only a few who broadcast their community hui especially from remote locations.”

Mayor Cameron said that Council's Policy Team would now be collating and analysing all the submissions and other feedback for consideration by Council.

People who have chosen to speak in support of their submission will get the opportunity to do so at the Hearings in Taumarunui on 11th May and Ohakune and Raetihi on the 12th May.

Following deliberation of all of the public feedback Council will adopt the final ten-year Long Term Plan 2021/31 at its 23rd June meeting.

© Scoop Media

