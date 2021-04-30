Better Transport Centre On The Way

A safer, more accessible, comfortable and attractive Hamilton Transport Centre is one step closer for bus users in Hamilton.

On Tuesday 27 April, Hamilton City Council’s Infrastructure Operations Committee approved its preferred option for the rejuvenation of the Hamilton Transport Centre.

The upgrade to the transport centre – both inside and outside – will include the following improvements:

Widened platforms with a bigger canopy.

New landscaped areas with greenspace.

Play equipment and seating.

Secure parking for bikes and scooters.

Improved ticketing facilities.

A 24-hour safe seated waiting area.

Improved signage and audio announcements.

The improvements will also see the installation of the central city’s first fully-accessible public toilet. This facility will feature electronically-adjustable toilets and handbasins, to cater for people with those needs.

Infrastructure Operations Committee Chair Councillor Angela O’Leary said the transport centre has been due for an upgrade for some time, as no significant improvements or upgrades to it had been made since it first opened in 2001.

“This project is responding to the issues and problems current users of the transport centre are facing. An improved transport centre will also encourage new public transport users in the future, as our city continues to grow.”

Hamilton City Council Public Transport and Urban Mobility Programme Delivery Lead Martin Parkes says stakeholders are right behind the chosen option.

“Of the options developed for both the external and internal areas, our preferred option has been strongly supported by key stakeholders. These include representatives from the disabled community, bus operators, Waikato Regional Council, and Waka Kotahi/NZ Transport Agency.”

Work is expected to get underway in early to mid-2022, subject to Council and Waka Kotahi approving the draft business case, and the proposed funding being granted.

The Council stated its proposal to spend $7.7 million to rejuvenate the transport centre as part of its 2021-2031 Long-Term Plan. The project is reliant on Waka Kotahi/NZ Transport Agency agreeing to a 51% co-investment subsidy.

Final decisions on project timing and funding will be made once the total Long-Term Plan budget is locked down in June this year.

