Love Food Hate Waste Returns To Dunedin

Foodies rejoice, this week sees the return of the renowned ‘Food Lovers Masterclass’ to Dunedin. Hosted by Waste Free with Kate & Co, along with support from the Dunedin City Council, the workshop educates people about simple changes they can make to benefit their wallet and waste bin.

Kicking off 5:30pm – 7:30pm on Tuesday 4th May (tomorrow night) at the Dunedin City Library in the Dunningham Suite, the Love Food Hate Waste workshop is a masterclass in food waste, focusing on the impact of food waste and how to reduce wastage, with simple ideas to create change that will have people re-falling in love with their food.

The humorous, plain speaking Kate Meads, who features on the new season of TV One’s ‘Eat Well for Less’ show, has been running workshops and seminars in Dunedin for 10 years. Attendees are guaranteed a relaxed, highly educational evening focused on food waste, why it’s a problem for the community and why Kiwis waste food. Kate will also share those all-important tips and tricks to save food which people can begin implementing the very next day if they wish.

From a study conducted in 2016, it was found that New Zealand household food waste was estimated to be 124,300 tonnes annually. The Otago region alone incurs an avoidable food waste cost of nearly $45million, at approximately $563 per household. Annually, this is enough food to feed the entire population of Dunedin twice over, or all primary and secondary school students in the Otago region for 3.7 years. “People need to feel waste confident, this workshop is designed to educate and inspire to not only play their part, but also reduce the scary statistic”, says Kate Meads.

Tickets are $16.80 including all fees and are available from katemeads.co.nz by searching ‘Dunedin’. Attendees also receive a goodie bag valued at $60 which includes food waste reduction tools from supporting companies of Waste Free with Kate & Co.

