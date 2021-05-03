Deadline Approaching For Long Term Plan Submissions

There is just a week left to have your say on the Council’s 2021-2031 Long Term Plan. Submissions close at 5.00 pm on Monday 10 May.

The Long Term Plan Consultation Document sets out a plan for the Council’s works and services, budgets and rates for the next 10 years, but with a particular focus on the next three years. It proposes increased investment in infrastructure and economic development, the environment and in sports and community facilities.

A rates increase is proposed for the coming financial year from 1 July of 5.73% - that’s about $160 per year or $3 per week for the average Marlborough household.

The Consultation Document also contains details on a number of proposals including:

• Creating a Covid-19 Rates Relief Reserve

• Council’s role in housing

• Whether to continue with one hour free parking in Blenheim and Picton town centres, but with an indicative 50% increase in parking fees after one hour and an average rating impact of $9.33 per rateable property for 2021-2022

• The adoption of a draft Infrastructure Strategy, draft Financial Strategy and an updated Development Contributions Policy.

The Consultation Document is available via the Council’s website at www.marlborough.govt.nz or pick one up from the Council’s offices and libraries in Blenheim and Picton.

