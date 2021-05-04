Wai We Care: Join Your Local Water Zone Committee



Applications are closing soon for those wanting to join their local water zone committee and make a contribution towards the future of Canterbury's precious resource.

Nine of Canterbury’s 10 water zone committees are looking for new community members. Applications opened on 12 April and will close on Monday 10 May.

Community members from across the region work together to make positive changes to the waterways they deeply care about.

What does a zone commmittee do?

Water zone committees develop actions and tactics to deliver on the 10 targets of the Canterbury Water Management Strategy in their geographical zone. Committees are made up of people with a wide range of interests in water who have a strong connection to the zone.

They oversee and champion the implementation of these targets and set the direction for on the ground water-focused projects that make a real difference in the zone.

If this sounds like something you could contribute to, show us why you care - play your part and apply.

Head to ecan.govt.nz/waiwecare to hear from current members and to put your name forward.



