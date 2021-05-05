An Extraordinary Multimedia Event - Solidarity Myanmar Concert - Dunedin Town Hall Thursday 27 May 2021, 7:30pm

When your country’s in turmoil, what can you do?

When you are a long way away, you know you have to do everything possible to help.

This is story of the Otago community, a part of the national response to unspeakable violence in Myanmar.

“When I heard about the coup in Myanmar, I felt shock, anger and overwhelming grief. I wondered what can I do? Doing nothing is not an option,”says Aye, Hnin Phyu, a final-year medical student at the University of Otago.

Three months after the military takeover on 1 February 2021, Myanmar is in turmoil.

Nationwide opposition continues despite the brutal crackdown that has left the people fearful, exhausted and desperate. More than 750 people have been killed and more than 3500 arrested, charges, detained in unknown locations. Violence by junta armed forces is escalating daily, despite diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis.

The Dunedin Myanmar Community is taking action, collaborating to stage an extraordinary multimedia event, a special shout-out from Dunedin NZ, expressing heart-felt messages of solidarity and aroha. The concert is going out to the people of Myanmar fighting for their lives, freedom, democracy and peace, to let them know they are loved and supported.

The line-up is a very special mix, an amazing dynamic programme full of heart and surprises featuring some of the country’s top talent, performing pro bono to support this cause.

Performers and artists from around the country have responded to the call. The audience will experience the magic of Tiny Ruins/Hollie Fullbrook, the Dunedin Jazz Club, contemporary Dunedin heroes Marlin’s Dreaming, award-winning He Waka Kotuia (Kings & Queens kapa haka roopu), Poet Laureate David Eggleton and the Wild Cards, Chin star Van Hlei Sung, plus more, in a special Myanmar-Kiwi show. Technical support from Sir Ian Taylor's Animation Research/The Video Factory and Strawberry Sound.

The concert aims to amplify the voices of people in Myanmar, raise awareness of the crisis and gather koha/donations to support the people in Myanmar’s democracy movement, specifically Mutual Aid Myanmar https://www.mutualaidmyanmar.org

WHERE, WHEN: Dunedin Town Hall on Thursday 27 May 2021

Tickets go on sale later this week. Ticketmaster

The concert organisers are the Dunedin Myanmar Community, a highly motivated and dedicated group of students, professionals, refugees, researchers, technicians, mothers, aunties, husbands and others.

There’s Aye, a final-year medical student with a two-and-a-half year old son, who came to NZ as refugee twenty years ago. Su Dali is a second-year law and business student at the University of Otago and a mother of three. Like Aye, she came to New Zealand as a refugee in 2001. Last month Su Dali’s mother’s uncle back in Myanmar was killed in the violent military crackdown, shot in the head for feeding democracy protesters.

Sumaya is studying nursing at Otago Polytechnic, in her second year, Saw Hay Mar is a physician at Wakari Hospital and her husband Ko Thaw is a technician with Delta.

Hitin Lin Aung researches and teaches about TB transmission in the University of Otago’s Microbiology Department. Southland-based humanitarian facilitator and author of “Yangon Echoes” Virginia Henderson who lived in Yangon for five years up to 2018 joins the other volunteers in the small but dynamic, passionate Dunedin Myanmar community.

Concert supporters include the National Centre for Peace and Conflict Studies, University of Otago, Rotary Club Dunedin Central, Quaker Peace and Service Aotearoa/New Zealand, Animation Research Ltd, Strawberry Sound, MP Taieri Ingrid Leary, Amnesty NZ, Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon Nanaia Mahuta, Mayor of Dunedin Aaron Hawkins, Office of Ethnic Affairs and the Dunedin Multi-Ethnic Council.

© Scoop Media

