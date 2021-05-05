Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

An Extraordinary Multimedia Event - Solidarity Myanmar Concert - Dunedin Town Hall Thursday 27 May 2021, 7:30pm

Wednesday, 5 May 2021, 6:13 am
Press Release: Solidarity Myanmar

When your country’s in turmoil, what can you do?

When you are a long way away, you know you have to do everything possible to help.

This is story of the Otago community, a part of the national response to unspeakable violence in Myanmar.

“When I heard about the coup in Myanmar, I felt shock, anger and overwhelming grief. I wondered what can I do? Doing nothing is not an option,”says Aye, Hnin Phyu, a final-year medical student at the University of Otago.

Three months after the military takeover on 1 February 2021, Myanmar is in turmoil.

Nationwide opposition continues despite the brutal crackdown that has left the people fearful, exhausted and desperate. More than 750 people have been killed and more than 3500 arrested, charges, detained in unknown locations. Violence by junta armed forces is escalating daily, despite diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis.

The Dunedin Myanmar Community is taking action, collaborating to stage an extraordinary multimedia event, a special shout-out from Dunedin NZ, expressing heart-felt messages of solidarity and aroha. The concert is going out to the people of Myanmar fighting for their lives, freedom, democracy and peace, to let them know they are loved and supported.

The line-up is a very special mix, an amazing dynamic programme full of heart and surprises featuring some of the country’s top talent, performing pro bono to support this cause.

Performers and artists from around the country have responded to the call. The audience will experience the magic of Tiny Ruins/Hollie Fullbrook, the Dunedin Jazz Club, contemporary Dunedin heroes Marlin’s Dreaming, award-winning He Waka Kotuia (Kings & Queens kapa haka roopu), Poet Laureate David Eggleton and the Wild Cards, Chin star Van Hlei Sung, plus more, in a special Myanmar-Kiwi show. Technical support from Sir Ian Taylor's Animation Research/The Video Factory and Strawberry Sound.

The concert aims to amplify the voices of people in Myanmar, raise awareness of the crisis and gather koha/donations to support the people in Myanmar’s democracy movement, specifically Mutual Aid Myanmar https://www.mutualaidmyanmar.org

WHERE, WHEN: Dunedin Town Hall on Thursday 27 May 2021

Tickets go on sale later this week. Ticketmaster

The concert organisers are the Dunedin Myanmar Community, a highly motivated and dedicated group of students, professionals, refugees, researchers, technicians, mothers, aunties, husbands and others.

There’s Aye, a final-year medical student with a two-and-a-half year old son, who came to NZ as refugee twenty years ago. Su Dali is a second-year law and business student at the University of Otago and a mother of three. Like Aye, she came to New Zealand as a refugee in 2001. Last month Su Dali’s mother’s uncle back in Myanmar was killed in the violent military crackdown, shot in the head for feeding democracy protesters.

Sumaya is studying nursing at Otago Polytechnic, in her second year, Saw Hay Mar is a physician at Wakari Hospital and her husband Ko Thaw is a technician with Delta.

Hitin Lin Aung researches and teaches about TB transmission in the University of Otago’s Microbiology Department. Southland-based humanitarian facilitator and author of “Yangon Echoes” Virginia Henderson who lived in Yangon for five years up to 2018 joins the other volunteers in the small but dynamic, passionate Dunedin Myanmar community.

Concert supporters include the National Centre for Peace and Conflict Studies, University of Otago, Rotary Club Dunedin Central, Quaker Peace and Service Aotearoa/New Zealand, Animation Research Ltd, Strawberry Sound, MP Taieri Ingrid Leary, Amnesty NZ, Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon Nanaia Mahuta, Mayor of Dunedin Aaron Hawkins, Office of Ethnic Affairs and the Dunedin Multi-Ethnic Council.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Solidarity Myanmar on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Our Determination To Ignore China’s Human Rights Abuses

For nearly two decades, New Zealand has been juggling our dependency on China when it comes to trade, while expecting our traditional allies to look after our defence and security needs. Yet the scale of China’s human rights abuses has added a new element to the mix, and we’ve finally chosen sides: its China for us, regardless – even though we’ve chosen to cloak that decision by telling our allies that we have an “independent” foreign policy. (They’ll appreciate that)... More>>

 

Government: Budget 2021 Reprioritises Nearly $1 Billion

Hon Grant Robertson Deputy Prime Minister Minister of Finance The Government’s strong pandemic response and the better than expected economic recovery means not all the money allocated in the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund has been spent, ... More>>

ALSO:

Ardern: Speech To China Business Summit

Ladies and gentlemen, distinguished guests, ate marie, tena koutou katoa, good morning. I am very happy to be here with you once again at my fourth China Business Summit. ... More>>

World Vision: Billions Of Dollars Of NZ Imports Linked To Modern Slavery

More than three billion dollars’ worth of imports that could be linked to modern slavery are brought into New Zealand every year according to new research by World Vision. Every household spends on average 34 dollars a week on goods that are associated ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:

PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 