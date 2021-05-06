Feedback Sought On Open Air Burning Bylaw

Hamilton City Council is asking for feedback on a proposal to revoke its Open Air Burning Bylaw to better align with the way fire safety is managed in New Zealand.

The Bylaw, which was last reviewed in 2015, sets out safe conditions for lighting outdoor fires in Hamilton city.

Council’s City Safe Manager Kelvin Powell said outdoor burning rules are now better addressed by new and existing regulations.

“We know fire safety can be better managed,” Powell said. “Since the Bylaw was adopted we’ve seen improvements in how we manage fire safety across the board and has meant this Bylaw is no longer adding value.”

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) regulates Hamilton’s fire seasons, fire permits, open-air controls, overgrown vegetation, open-air fires and fire hazards. Rubbish fires are enforced under Council’s Waste Management and Minimisation Bylaw 2019.

Mr Powell said if the Bylaw is revoked, there are no changes to what sort of outdoor fires can be lit.

“This change is about how we respond to fires, not what is and isn’t allowed. People should continue to act responsibly and practice good fire safety.”

Council will continue to respond to complaints about smoke and ash nuisance from outdoor fires. While urgent environmental incidents can be reported to Waikato Regional Council. If you see a fire that is dangerous, a threat to person or property, call 111.

If the proposed changes go ahead, they will come into effect within the next year.

Feedback is open until 31 May.

Click here for more information and to provide feedback

