Charles Rooking Carter Awards Finalists Announced

We are proud to announce that this year we have received a record number of 55 nominations across the 5 Charles Rooking Carter Community Awards categories.

The Charles Rooking Carter Community Awards was created by the Carterton District Council in 1994 to publicly acknowledge and celebrate the outstanding volunteer work, business innovation and achievements of members in our community. The 5 award categories are Voluntary Community Services, Civic, Youth, Boosting Business and Environmental & Sustainability.

“Our community showed its resilience after an extremely challenging year in 2020 and headed into 2021 so strongly connected and booming more than ever. It’s no wonder that our people saw the chance to celebrate their friends, neighbours and local businesses to such a high extent,” said Mayor Greg Lang.

The panel of community representatives who have judged the categories, and is made up of people from local businesses, Hurunui o Rangi, Carterton District Council, and the volunteer sectors. The panel was blown away by the number and calibre of nominees, saying it was incredibly hard to narrow it down to finalists and ultimately a winner.

“When we gathered around the table it was obvious we had all taken our role in this very seriously - some of the nominations brought us to tears, sometimes laughter. Congratulations to all nominees. It’s been a tough decision, but we believe the best have been decided,” a panel spokesperson said.

From the nominees, 15 Finalists have been selected across the five categories. The finalists for 2021 are:

Voluntary Community Services Award

Jan Farr

Sue Fleet

Kylie Mole

Carterton Lions Youth Award

Maddox Swanson

Larissa O’Brian

Meg Hunter

MoreFM Boosting Business Award

Clareville Nursery

3 Mile

Wairarapa Wines Harvest Festival

Carterton New World Environmental & Sustainability.

Little Green Dunny

Esther Dijkstra

Te Kura Papatūānuku Wairarapa Earth School

Gain Momentum Civic Award

Wayne & Jennifer Poutoa

Yvonne O’Dowd

Sharon Aston

The Charles Rooking Carter Supreme winner will be chosen from the winners of each category.

The awards evening will be held at the Carterton Events Centre on Saturday 19th June. Available tickets will be announced via the Carterton District Council Facebook page and website once the finalists, judges, and sponsors have been allocated seats.

