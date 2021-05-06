Rodney - Waitematā
Thursday, 6 May 2021, 4:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are in attendance at a single-vehicle crash on
Annandale Road in Taupaki involving a
motorcyclist.
The crash was reported at around
3.45pm.
The motorcyclist has died at the
scene.
Cordons are being put in place at the
intersection of Annandale Road/Tawa Road and at Cottle Road
and are expected to be in place for some time.
The
Serious Crash Unit is attending the
scene.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more