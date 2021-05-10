Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Elemental AKL Festival Returns This July

Monday, 10 May 2021, 11:21 am
Press Release: Auckland Unlimited

 

Elemental AKL is returning this July with an ever-growing number of events and experiences celebrating the culture, cuisine and creativity of Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland.

From 14 July to 1 August, festivalgoers can experience art, food, music, and activities as Elemental AKL events transform eateries, bars and hotel lobbies, theatres, stadiums and public spaces across Auckland into hubs of exciting experiences. Events range from high-end ticketed experiences to free events.

Auckland Unlimited - Auckland’s economic and cultural agency - works closely with leading events, entertainment, arts and hospitality experts to deliver Elemental AKL festival, which is now in its third year.

Richard Clarke, Auckland Unlimited’s Head of Major and Business Events says: “We’re proud that Elemental AKL is developing into a festival like no other in New Zealand. The growing list of experiences is as diverse as Auckland is, and reflects the rich culture, creativity and kai of our region.”

“It has been a challenging year for our events, hospitality and entertainment sectors, and we’re proud to be working alongside so many leading experts in the industry to deliver this festival.”

The programme features enlightening, surprising, thought-provoking, nourishing and unique events to feast your eyes, feed your mind and fill your heart.

For those that missed out in 2020, sold out events such as Synthony, Ahi - Auckland Food Story, Butchery and Beer Progressive Dinner, the Culinary Crawl in Onehunga and the Silent Disco City Walk will be returning alongside a host of new and exciting events.

Also returning this year to light up Auckland’s gig-scene is the Elemental Nights concert series by Live Nation which will see a line-up of emerging and high-profile local and international acts performing one-off shows like no other in some of the best venues across the city. Line-up to be announced soon!

The festival will offer opportunities to see Auckland from new perspectives: a sunset kayak across the harbour and back for dinner; a hikoi discovering significant Māori public artworks in the heart of the city; a major art show at Eden Park; and a delightful winter lights festival in Takapuna. Incredible dining, world-class performances, and beautiful venues will also combine for evenings not to forget, such as tenor Geoff Sewell and chef Josh Emett curating a five-star evening at the Park Hyatt hotel.

Festivalgoers can also learn something new in the kitchen with an oyster masterclass with Josh Emett, or an exploration into ’all things mushroom’ at Good from Scratch with Michael Van de Elzen, or try a foodography class or winter foraging adventure.

The list of experiences continues to grow, and further events will be announced in the lead up to the festival.

Check out the events so far at www.elementalakl.co.nz and register for the latest updates or follow Elemental AKL on Instagram and Facebook.

Elemental AKL festival will be delivered in line with Ministry of Health guidelines and the Alert Level at the time of the event.

