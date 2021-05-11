Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Salesman Of ‘good Oil’ Had Plenty Of Bottle

Tuesday, 11 May 2021, 3:08 pm
Press Release: Heritage New Zealand


An artefact from the Kerikeri Mission Station collection which harks back to an earlier, more deregulated era of medical healthcare will soon be going on display.

Frank Weston – the picture of health and vitality – photographed sometime during the course of his lengthy career.

The spotlight recently fell on an empty glass bottle that once contained a medicinal concoction known as Weston’s Wizard Oil – an intriguing elixir that has posed more questions than answers.

After careful observation and a little research, Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Northland archaeologist, Dr James Robinson, promptly diagnosed a severe case of quackery from a less medically enlightened time.

“The Weston Wizard Oil brand was a very big clue indeed,” says James.

Known as the ‘Wizard Oil Prince’, Frank Weston toured Australia and New Zealand from the 1860s to the 1880s pedalling his bogus health tonic on the road. The presence of the bottle in the Kerikeri Mission Station collection is not a complete surprise – given Weston’s profile and his no doubt impressive market share in quack remedies at the time – but it also raises questions.

James Robinson with the Weston’s Wizard Oil bottle.

“Did Weston come up to Kerikeri, for example, or did someone travelling from out of town bring this bottle with them? It would be really interesting to know,” he says.

When Frank Weston came to town it was usually quite an occasion. Described by one observer as “a comical card possessing a great amount of dry Yankee wit, humour and assurance”, Weston was known for his ability to draw – and work – a crowd. By ‘assurance’ the observer probably meant confidence; by confidence he probably meant ‘con man’.

“Weston’s modus operandi was to put on a show featuring himself telling tall tales, humorous anecdotes and of course testimonies illustrating the efficacious nature of his remedies. He also sung songs accompanying himself on the banjo. One of these was entitled – rather unsubtly – I’ll Take Another Bottle or Two.”

“He drew crowds, which he then proceeded to milk in a very clever way.”

Every audience member received a copy of his book lengthily entitled Frank Weston’s Australian Companion: A Selection of Valuable Recipes for Cooking. &c with Much Information about Horses, Cattle, Social, Witty and Other Important Subjects.

In addition to the wide range of human endeavour listed in its title, the book also included information about the remedies Weston was pedalling which, in addition to his Wizard Oil, included Weston’s Magic Pills and the intriguingly named Mexican Mustang Liniment.

Not that you needed anything more than Weston’s Wizard Oil. According to the promotional material, Weston’s Wizard Oil taken either internally or externally – your choice – was a cure-all for such ailments as rheumatism, sciatica, gout, neuralgia, cholera, spasms, headache, coughs and colds, tumors, ulcers, scrofula, diseased liver, piles, swellings and wounds, and ‘relaxed state of the bowels’.

“Travelling ‘snake oil salesmen’ as they became known were a feature of life in the United States, Australia and New Zealand, though Frank Weston was certainly one of the better known in this part of the world,” he says.

“The cost of a bottle of Mr Weston’s elixir in New Zealand was advertised at half a crown – which was fairly pricey for those days. The health benefits were at best questionable.”

In 1917, however, the South Australian police caught up with Weston, and accused him of manufacturing his Wizard Oil in part from wood-derived methylated spirits – a breach of the Commonwealth Spirits Act 1905. Penalty for conviction was a potentially ruinous £100 to say nothing of the complete loss of his business – a prospect guaranteed to reinvigorate the most relaxed of bowels, though Weston was later found to be not guilty at trial and the case was dismissed.

Weston could possibly have added ‘legal immunity’ to the long list of other benefits his Wizard Oil provided, though that may have been a bit much – even for him.

“The bottle reminds us of an intriguing aspect of life in the second half of 19th Century New Zealand and gives us a picture of one of those larger-than-life characters who made his living in a way that was unorthodox to say the least,” says James.

People can see the – mercifully empty – bottle at the Kerikeri Mission Station.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Heritage New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Fair Pay Agreements Should Be Embraced

Are Fair Pay Agreements (FPAs) truly the work of the devil? Given the vehement response to them last week by (a) employer groups and (b) by their parliamentary friends on the extreme right, you could be forgiven for thinking these FPA things will mean curtains for commerce as we’ve known it for the past 30 years. Believe me, they won’t. Less excitable types will regard FPAs as heralding only a mild shift towards a more centralised form of bargaining over wages and conditions, much akin to what other successful economies (eg Germany) have recognised for decades... More>>

 

Government: Further Action Against Gang Crime

The Government will make it illegal for high risk people to own firearms by introducing Firearms Prohibition Orders (FPOs) that will strengthen action already taken to combat the influence of gangs and organised crime to help keep New Zealanders and their ... More>>

ALSO:

Maori Party: Whakatōhea High Court Decision

“We applaud the Whakatōhea High Court case that has now set a precedent for Māori rights and interest in their foreshore and seabed. It’s an outstanding decision because the Court recognises all reclaimed lands with significant and boating traffic” ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: Speech To Lower North Island Regional Conference

Good morning, delegates. It’s an absolute privilege to be speaking to you all here today as your leader. I’d like to acknowledge National Party President Peter Goodfellow, my fellow board members, my lower North Island colleagues and all of ... More>>

PM: Statement On The Speaker And Annual Review Debate

“The serious issue of alleged sexual assault and harassment at Parliament was poorly managed and inappropriately politicised last night. The tone of the debate did not reflect well on Parliament as a whole,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. ... More>>

Parliament: Mallard Fails To Give Taxpayers A Straight Answer

Trevor Mallard has confirmed he is unfit to be Parliament’s Speaker by failing to answer several important questions relating to the false rape accusation saga that cost taxpayers more than $330,000, Shadow Leader of the House Chris Bishop says. ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:

PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 