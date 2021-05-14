Waiaroha Pipework Starting
Friday, 14 May 2021, 4:24 pm
Press Release: Hastings District Council
Work on installing pipes that will join the Waiaroha
water treatment and storage facility with Hastings’
existing water network is expected to start next week [May
17].
The project has been split into five sections,
with contractor Drainways committing to fully completing
each section before moving onto the next.
The first
stage will see pipes laid across Lyndon Rd, to the south of
the Hastings District Council building.
Temporary road
closures will be advised as they arise, however it is
recommended that drivers avoid the area unless accessing
businesses in the vicinity.
The contractors have met
with all of the business owners along the route and access
to shops and offices will be maintained during their normal
working hours.
The Waiaroha water treatment and
storage facility is a key project in Hastings Drinking Water
Strategy, ensuring a safe and resilient water supply for
Hastings'
residents.
If there really is anyone out there who feels genuinely panicked about what ‘cancel culture' is doing to our precious freedoms, then maybe they should just take a deep breath, look hard at who has allegedly been ‘ cancelled’ and see if they can detect any trace of a lasting “cancellation“ effect. Chances are, the alleged cancellees will be doing just fine. By and large, they will be people who do not lack for a public platform – never have, never will – and the downstream effects of being “ cancelled” will almost invariably be trending towards zero... More>>