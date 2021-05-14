Waiaroha Pipework Starting

Work on installing pipes that will join the Waiaroha water treatment and storage facility with Hastings’ existing water network is expected to start next week [May 17].

The project has been split into five sections, with contractor Drainways committing to fully completing each section before moving onto the next.

The first stage will see pipes laid across Lyndon Rd, to the south of the Hastings District Council building.

Temporary road closures will be advised as they arise, however it is recommended that drivers avoid the area unless accessing businesses in the vicinity.

The contractors have met with all of the business owners along the route and access to shops and offices will be maintained during their normal working hours.

The Waiaroha water treatment and storage facility is a key project in Hastings Drinking Water Strategy, ensuring a safe and resilient water supply for Hastings' residents.

