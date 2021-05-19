Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

OAG Confirms No Investigation Into QLDC Procurement Practice

Wednesday, 19 May 2021, 4:25 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

The Office of the Auditor-General Tumuaki o Mana Arotake (OAG) has confirmed it will not be formally investigating procurement practice at Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC).

Chief Executive Mike Theelen said that he welcomed the correspondence from the OAG and that staff were reassured by the OAG’s findings that a review of procurement practice was on the right pathway.

“Through Council’s own review of procurement practice undertaken earlier this year, we have acknowledged that there was a general lack of alignment between Procurement Policy and Guidelines and actual practice. Furthermore, that the Policy and Guidelines first adopted in 2016 were outdated and had not kept pace with Council’s work programme.”

“The OAG’s findings mirror that of Council’s and endorse the commitment to the current review that is underway and other actions such as putting in place a Procurement Steering Group. It has provided additional advice which the review will take into consideration to help strengthen procurement practice going forward,” said Mr Theelen.

“We pride ourselves on being a learning organisation and will take on board the learnings from this as staff develop the new policy and guidance which is fit-for-purpose and includes a programme to ensure it is embedded throughout the organisation.”

The OAG also concluded there were no improper actions in the engagement of consultants ZQN.7 to review a number of bylaws, rather that QLDC should have ensured robust processes were followed with a focus on demonstrating clearly how and why decisions were made.

“We do acknowledge that staff practices had deviated from the adopted Policy and Guidelines, but have maintained they were lawful and with the intent of getting value for money and timely delivery of projects in a fast-paced, changing environment. The OAG has recognised and agreed with that position, and provided some very helpful guidance on how we can improve, whilst acknowledging that the Council has already begun to address these issues,” added Mr Theelen.

The OAG confirmed that it found no evidence of undeclared conflicts of interest despite concerns about elected member involvement in procurement, stating “the decision to engage ZQN.7 to complete the work was made by Council employees, with no involvement by elected members, including the Mayor. In addition, although the principals used by ZQN.7 to carry out the bylaw reviews had both previously worked for the Council, their employment had ended some three years previously and both had been employed by other Councils in the intervening period, before ZQN.7 was incorporated.”

QLDC maintains a publicly available register of elected member interests on its website which is regularly reviewed and updated.

A revised Procurement Policy and Guidelines are currently in development and will be presented to the Council for adoption in the coming months. In addition, an update on the review will be provided to the OAG’s appointed auditor within six months.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Next Governor-General

The next Governor-General will have to be named quite soon. Dame Patsy Reddy (appointed 2016) is nearing the end of her five-year term. At the best of times, being a credible local stand-in for a head of state that’s based in London cannot be an easy job. Yet for the next appointee, the usual republican rumblings will be the least of it. The next G-G will almost certainly be in office when the Elizabeth II era finally comes to an end, and when the reign of her deeply uncharismatic son gets under way... More>>

ALSO:


 
 

Office Of The Speaker: 2021 Register Of Pecuniary And Other Specified Interests Presented

The 2021 Register of Pecuniary and Other Specified Interests of Members of Parliament was presented to the House today. It contains a summary of members’ pecuniary and other specified interests as at 31 January 2021. The Speaker of the House, Rt Hon ... More>>

Budget 2021: Boosts Carbon Neutral Government Commitment

· Budget 2021 delivers $67.4 million to support the transition to a carbon neutral public sector by 2025 · State Sector Decarbonisation Fund receives significant boost to support more schools, hospitals and other government organisations to replace ... More>>

Government: To Rev Up Reductions In Transport Emissions

The Government is calling for feedback on a range of potential policies to eliminate emissions in the transport sector. Transport Minister Michael Wood today released Hīkina te Kohupara – Kia mauri ora ai te iwi - Transport Emissions: Pathways to ... More>>

Child Poverty: Reports Highlight Need For Ongoing Action

The Government has released the first Annual Report for the Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy and the second Child Poverty Related Indicators (CPRI) Report, both of which highlight improvements in the lives of children as a result of actions of the Government, ... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Statement On The Speaker And Annual Review Debate

“The serious issue of alleged sexual assault and harassment at Parliament was poorly managed and inappropriately politicised last night. The tone of the debate did not reflect well on Parliament as a whole,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 