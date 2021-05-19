Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Christchurch SMEs Adapt To Content Creation In A Post-COVID World

Wednesday, 19 May 2021, 4:55 pm
Press Release: Premium SEO NZ

It’s not a stretch to say that COVID-19 has hit many Christchurch-based SMEs badly. Many local businesses have either had to pivot very quickly to survive in a constantly changing environment or have had to close down. The sudden move to a far more digital space has also left many business owners baffled as to how to engage with customers, particularly since they’ve gained a wider pool of potential customers located outside of Christchurch but are, simultaneously, having to compete with companies from around the world.

One key strategy that can help SMEs stay relevant and even grow in these trying times is content creation. Simply put, content creation relates to utilising various digital platforms and creating specific and relevant content for those platforms so as to reach your target market. This would include things like posting updates on Twitter and LinkedIn, starting a YouTube channel or podcast, or uploading short videos or pictures to TikTok or Instagram. The type of content you post will be determined by the relevant social media platform, your current and potential client bases, and your brand.

While content creation can really help to cement your business’s value, establish your own expertise, and strengthen SEO traction, the only way this practice can be truly sustainable and valuable is if content is created regularly and is of a high quality. Since this is a time-consuming endeavour, many companies have found it beneficial to invest in outsourcing their content creation. And while it is possible to outsource to an international company, there are many firms that offer assistance in podcast creation, live stream set-ups, and video production in Christchurch itself.

By outsourcing content creation to local companies, Christchurch-based SMMEs can better ensure control over the content being created, reach a wider audience while still maintaining their local clientele, and support fellow SMMEs in turn. Make investing in content creation your goal for 2021 and see how your business flourishes.

