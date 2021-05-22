Update 01 Severe Weather Warnings

Metservice has issued a Severe Weather Warning and a Heavy Rain Watch to go along with the 5metre Heavy Swell Warning for our District.

The Severe Weather Warning is for North of the City.

From 10:00am Sunday to 10:00am Monday expect 100 to 140mm of rain to accumulate. Peak rates of 10 to 20mm/h, espeically during Sunday afternoon and evening. Please note, further rain is expected after the Warning period, but the hourly rates and rainfall accumulations are expected to be much less.

Heavy Rain Watch for Gisborne and south of the City

From 10:00am Sunday to 10:00am Monday expect periods of heavy rain. Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria during this time.

