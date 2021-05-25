Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

ORC Stepping Up Its Monitoring Of Intensive Winter Grazing This Year Beginning With Flyovers Across The Region This Week

Tuesday, 25 May 2021, 2:54 pm
Press Release: Otago Regional Council

The Otago Regional Council (ORC) undertakes flights every year to gain a bird’s eye view on land use in the region and identify water quality risks.

While the government has deferred introducing some of the new regulations around intensive winter grazing, rules preventing the expansion of intensive winter grazing still apply.

Ministers David Parker and Damian O’Connor have set expectations for measurable improvements in winter grazing practices over the next 12 months.

ORC Manager Compliance Tami Sargeant said it was as important as ever to prioritise good practice.

“It is crucial that winter grazing practices are undertaken with consideration for the environment. Good management practices, like leaving a buffer zone between stock and waterways, are important for preventing sediment loss and protecting our rivers and streams.”

After the flights, ORC staff will follow up on any issues identified from the air, Ms Sargeant said.

“We’ll be taking note of any high-risk sites and visiting the area to inspect issues on the ground. Possible responses to non-compliance range from education and advice, through to enforcement notices and prosecution.”

If you’d like advice about winter grazing, contact the ORC Rural Liaison Team on 0800 474 082 or email rural@orc.govt.nz.

Anyone who sees pollution of a waterway is encouraged to call our 24/7 pollution hotline on 0800 800 033.

People can also raise concerns about winter grazing practices through Federated Farmers’ Early Intervention program, by calling 0800 FARMING (0800 327 646).

