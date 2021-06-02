Cycleways Keep Tracking With $1.75 Million

Central Lakes Trust (CLT) grant $1.75 million to the further development of the cycle trails linking the great rides of New Zealand with the latest round of funding, marking year four of a five year grant commitment.

Central Otago Queenstown Trail Network Trust (COQTNT) chair Stephen Jeffery says, “The completed Lake Dunstan Trail is stage one of five to establish an additional 170 kilometres of trail linking Queenstown and Wanaka to existing New Zealand Cycle Trails.”

The remaining four stages are concurrently being worked on, some more advanced than others.

“CLT’s overall commitment of $11.15m is five times greater than any previous grant and still remains the largest grant to date,” says CLT chief executive, Susan Finlay.

Ms Finlay says she couldn’t be prouder of the Trust’s commitment to the development of the cycle trail network. “The amount of people utilising the Lake Dunstan Trail is evidence of what an asset it is for the community, and shows the potential of what the entire network will become.”

A total of $4.73 million of the $9.60 million 2021/2022 grants budget was approved at the first board meeting of the 2021/2022 financial year.

“$3.57 million was to organisations we have long standing relationships with, including the COQTNT grant of $1.75 million. These grants were approved on a multi-year basis,” she says.

The Trust processes these multi-year grants at the start of each financial year, accounting for the large portion of the grants budget allocated.

CLT Grants Manager Mat Begg says multi-year granting is a high trust model that the Trust only considers with long serving grantees, it reduces the administrative burden of applying year-on-year.

He says, “multi-year grants make sense for groups we have a long-standing relationship with. Where there is a strong relationship and good understanding of what the group is delivering, why make the application process more onerous than it needs to be.”

Central Lakes Arts Support Scheme (CLASS) is another example of a CLT initiative to be granted on a multi-year basis.

The scheme was created by the Trust in 2008 to promote arts at a local ‘grass roots’ level. It is administered by the four local community arts councils, Alexandra Community Arts Council, Arts Central, Creative Queenstown, and Upper Clutha Community Arts. Local groups can apply to the councils for funding to support art activities in their region. Grants are available to the tune of $2,000 per applicant or project each year.

Creative Queenstown’s Jan Maxwell says, “Having the security of knowing this funding is available for the next three years will provide our community with many opportunities to experience and be creative through projects funded through CLASS. Our thanks to the trustees for their ongoing support of the arts in the Wakatipu.”

Ms Maxwell says examples of groups to receive support over the past year include Rockformation, Listen Up Wakatipu, and Queenstown Readers and Writers Festival.

Salvation Army also received confirmation of the second year of their multi-year grant.

Lt Andrew Wilson says, “Central Lakes Trust is the primary funder of our front-line services. The grant we receive from CLT has helped us keep pace with the demand for social support services in our community. Having a multi-year grant both gives us long term stability and ensures we spend more time focusing on providing quality care to those who access our services, rather than continually working on funding applications.”

Happiness House in Queenstown was another to receive confirmation of second year funding as part of a multi-year grant.

They provide crisis intervention, resolution and general social support for families and individuals in the Wakatipu area, and have received funding for operational costs since 2001.

Happiness House Manager, Robyn Francis says, “Multi-year funding gives us a higher level of confidence in our planning and funding model. It also makes the funding process more efficient with less time taken up in administration. We are very grateful that we are able to access multi-year funding.”

Central Lakes Family Services (CLFS) also receive multi-year funding.

General Manager Tina Mongston says, “We are forever grateful for the ongoing support CLT continues to provide for CLFS over many years. Multi-year funding grants provide a level of on-going security and allows for planning of service provision without having to worry about a lack of funds. It also reduces administration tasks to make the process much more efficient and less time consuming.”

Others to receive funding include St John with over $200,000 towards three new ambulances one each to be based in Cromwell, Alexandra and Queenstown.

A new group to receive funding is the Rock Quest Charitable Trust, who receive support to put on the Central Otago Smokefreerockquest and Smokefree Tangata event to be held at the Lake Wanaka Centre on the 19 June 2021.

Since the Trust commenced 21 years ago, it has returned over $123 million back into the community. This year’s grants budget is the largest in the Trust’s history at $9.60 million.

GRANTS APPROVED – MAY 2021

Project grants

Central Otago Regional Choir Incorporated Autumn 2021 & Spring 2021 Concert Series $8,524

Disability Information Service Replacement Van for Mobile Service $20,000

NZ Mountain Film Festival Charitable Trust NZ Mountain Film & Book Festival 2021 $3,000

Otago Outdoor Education Trust Camp Adventure Course $22,000

Queenstown Heritage Trust Williams Cottage Earthquake Strengthening & Sprinklers $70,000

Rock Quest Charitable Trust Smokefreerockquest and Smokefree Tangata Beats 2021 - Central Otago $3,500

Roxburgh Medical Services Trust Replacement Emergency Attendance Vehicle $6,500

St John Ambulance Ambulances for St John $219,379

Te Kura O Take Kārara Development of a Pump Track $22,500

Wanaka Primary School Nathan Wallis Parent Evenings $5,000

Operational / Programme grants

Age Concern Southland Incorporated Operational Grant Jul 2021 - Jun 2022 $47,200

Alexandra Senior Citizens Centre Inc Operational Grant Jun 2021 - May 2022 $14,000

Birthright Central Otago Welfare Programme Jul 2021 – Jun 2022 $5,565

Central and Southern Kids Educational Trust Programme Grant Apr 2021 - Mar 2022 $18,426

Central Otago Budgeting Services Operational Grant Jul 2021 - Jun 2022 $68,676

Citizens Advice Bureau Queenstown Operational Grant Jul 2021 – Jun 2024 $45,500

Community Care Trust Operational Grant Jul 2021 - Jun 2022 $12,000

Community Law Otago Rural Operational Grant Jul 2021 - Jun 2022 $21,000

Cystic Fibrosis NZ Operational Grant Jul 2021 - Jun 2022 $6,000

DRC Southland Operational Grant Jul 2021 - Jun 2022 $15,000

Prime Timers Operational Grant Jun 2021 - May 2022 $9,999

Royal New Zealand Plunket Trust Operational Grant Jul 2021 - Jun 2022 $60,000

Snow Sports NZ Charitable Trust Central Lakes Adaptive Snow Sports Programme 2021 $11,250

Sport Otago Sport Central – Operational Grant Jul 2021 - Jun 2022 $52,500

WAI Wanaka Operational Grant Jul 2021 - Jun 2022 $70,000

CLT Initiatives

Alexandra Community Arts Council

Central Lakes Arts Support Scheme (CLASS)

Jul 2021 – Jun 2024 $28,319

Arts Central Central Lakes Arts Support Scheme (CLASS)

Jul 2021 – Jun 2024 $18,972

Central Otago Victim Support Emergency Fund Jul 2021 - Jun 2022 $10,000

CLT Scholarships CLT Tertiary Scholarships 2021 - 2023 $125,000

Creative Queenstown Central Lakes Arts Support Scheme (CLASS)

Jul 2021 – Jun 2024 $61,239

Presbyterian Support Otago Emergency Heating Fund Jul 2021 – Jun 2022 $25,000

Teviot Valley Rest Home Incorporated CLT Resthomes Aquaria - Jun 2021 - May 2027 $18,432

Upper Clutha Community Arts Council

Central Lakes Arts Support Scheme (CLASS)

Jul 2021 – June 2024 $30,969

Multi-year Grants

Age Concern Otago Operational Grant Dec 2020 - Nov 2023 $91,260

Alexandra and Districts Youth Trust Operational Grant Jan 2021 - Dec 2023 $119,401

Alexandra Community Advice Network Inc. Operational Grant Jul 2020 – Jun 2023 $10,140

Alzheimers Society Otago Operational Grant Apr 2020 - Mar 2023 $20,656

Anglican Family Care Centre (Inc) Operational Grant Jul 2019 - Jun 2022 $20,656

Cancer Society of NZ, Otago and Southland Division Operational Grant Apr 2020 – Mar 2023 $68,164

Catholic Social Services Operational Grant Jan 2021 - Dec 2023 $40,560

Central Lakes Family Services Operational Grant Jul 2020 - Jun 2023 $86,190

Central Lakes Family Services COVID-19 Emergency Grant - Mental Health Navigator Jan 2021 – Dec 2022 $45,000

Central Lakes Family Services COVID-19 Emergency Grant - Social Worker in Wakatipu Primary Schools Aug 2020 – Dec 2022 $25,000

Central Otago Compassionate Friends Operational Grant Jul 2020 - Jun 2023 $16,224

Cromwell College Central Otago Principals Association (COPA) Referral Programme Jan 2020 – Dec 2022 $14,915

Dunstan High School Central Otago Principals Association (COPA) Referral Programme Jan 2020 – Dec 2022 $16,614

Central Otago Queenstown Trail Network Trust Cycleways Construction Fund Apr 2018 – Mar 2023 $1,755,227

Central Otago Riding for Disabled Operational Grant Jul 2020 - Dec 2021 $5,400

Cosy Homes Charitable Trust Insulation Programme Nov 2018 – Jun 2022 $200,000

Cromwell Resource Centre Trust Operational Grant Apr 2020 – Mar 2023 $40,279

Happiness House Trust Operational Grant Jul 2020 - Jun 2023 $55,823

Kahu Youth Operational Grant Jan 2021 - Dec 2023 $186,069

Life Education Trust Programme Grant Jan 2021 - Dec 2023 $30,420

Mount Aspiring College Central Otago Principals Association (COPA) Referral Programme Jan 2020 – Dec 2022 $31,811

Otago Community Hospice Trust Operational Grant Jul 2019 – Jun 2022 $71,905

Otago Goldfields Heritage Trust Programme Grant Jun 2020 – Apr 2022 $42,500

Presbyterian Support Otago Operational Grant Jul 2019 – Jun 2022 $67,132

Roxburgh Area School Central Otago Principals Association (COPA) Referral Programme Jan 2020 – Dec 2022 $2,737

Salvation Army Operational Grant Jul 2020 - Jun 2023 $131,820

Sport Otago Swim Safe Programme Jan 2020 - Dec 2022 $140,987

The Stroke Foundation of New Zealand Limited Operational Grant Jul 2019 – Jun 2022 $8,366

Wakatipu High School Central Otago Principals Association (COPA) Referral Programme Jan 2020 – Dec 2022 $28,319

Wakatipu Youth Trust Operational Grant Jan 2021 - Dec 2023 $186,170

Youth Employment Project Operational Grant Jul 2020 - Dec 2021 $15,000

TOTAL GRANTS APPROVED – MAY 2021: $4,730,195

FINANCIAL YEAR END 2021/2022: $4,730,195

Values shown for multiyear grants are for the 2021/2022 year only.

