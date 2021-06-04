Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Twinkling Lights, A Fête And Ice Skating – Hanmer Springs’ First Winter Festival

Friday, 4 June 2021, 10:05 am
Press Release: Visit Hurunui

The pretty village of Hanmer Springs is about to become even more picturesque for its first Winter Festival in July.

For the entire month the alpine village will be a hive of wintry activities and events including drive-in movies, a Masquerade Ball, a yoga retreat and much more.

Visit Hurunui marketing manager Shane Adcock says other highlights include a Winter Christmas Lights competition, a Canterbury vs Tasman rugby game, mid-winter Fête and a 10km night run for kids.

“The ice rink will be set up undercover in the grounds of the historic Queen Mary Hospital and skaters will be able to show their skills to music under disco lights. We expect dozens of properties to take part in the lights competition which will transform the village to a winter wonderland.”

Catherine Batterson and Abby France are working on another drawcard. They created the Hanmer Springs Fête in 2019 and will be creating a mid-winter version this year.

“We attracted 3,000 people to the last Hanmer Springs Fête and expect this mid-winter version to be just as popular. It’s going to be a great excuse to hit the Hurunui which will be bustling over the month of July – we can’t wait,” says Catherine.

Shane says he can’t guarantee there will be snow come July but he does promise fresh alpine air.

“Our village is coming together for an event like never before – we’re all excited and dusting off our Christmas lights and jerseys. We’d love to see Kiwis from all over join us for the fun.”

For more details visit: visithurunui.co.nz/events/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Visit Hurunui on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Media’s Hissy Fit Over Naomi Osaka

Last Sunday as we all now know, Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open. She had felt that the compulsory after-match press conferences would affect her mental health, and detract from her ability to play at her best. She eventually withdrew, she later said, because the furore over her media decision was also turning into a potential distraction for other players, and for the tournament as a whole... More>>


 
 



Infrastructure: NZ Upgrade Programme Kept On Track

The Government is increasing its investment in the New Zealand Upgrade Programme (NZUP) to support New Zealand’s economic recovery.
Over two thirds of the projects will proceed as announced despite increased costs due to COVID, with modifications being made to others... More>>


ALSO:


Economy: Crown Accounts Reflect Govt Focus On Securing Recovery

The Crown accounts for the ten months to the end of April 2021 show both the operating balance before gains and losses (OBEGAL) and the operating balance are better than forecast in Budget 2021 in May... More>>

Fisheries: Protecting The Whitebait Fishery For Future Generations

Changes to whitebaiting regulations will improve the sustainability of threatened species, while ensuring that Kiwis can continue the tradition of catching a feed in their local river into the future, Acting Conservation Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall says... More>>

ALSO:


MoH: Reviews Of Recent Covid-19 Cases In MIQ Will Continue To Strengthen System

Reports into the in-facility transmission of COVID-19 at the Grand Millennium and Grand Mercure managed isolation facilities in Auckland earlier this year have been released today. Joint Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine, Brigadier Jim Bliss, says a number of recommendations have been made, which he welcomes, and action in response is well underway... More>>


ALSO:

Infrastructure New Zealand: Advancing The Evidence Base – Three Waters Reform Programme

Today the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) released a second tranche of evidence-based reports, commissioned to inform the case for change for the Three Waters Reform Programme. The complete reports are published here... More>>

ALSO:



work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 