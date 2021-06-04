Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ashburton District Civil Defence Update - 4 June 2021

Friday, 4 June 2021, 10:41 am
Press Release: Ashburton District Council

Ashburton Civil Defence are continuing with Mid Canterbury's emergency response as the district enters day seven of the flood weather event.

Roading

Travel across the Ashburton River Bridge on State Highway 1 remains open today with a 30km/hr speed limit, but Council is advising motorists to expect heavy congestion through Ashburton as the Queen's Birthday long weekend begins, and to set off early, if possible.

Drivers are encouraged to visit the Waka Kotahi: NZ Transport Agency website to plan travel around peak times.

Light vehicles are able to use the Ashburton Bridge at all hours of the day and night, while heavy vehicles can only cross it between the hours of 7am and 7pm, and must then use the alternate route at night.

Waka Kotahi: NZ Transport Agency advise that any trucks with an 'overweight' permit need to take the alternate routes and cannot use the Ashburton River Bridge.

The detour route for heavy vehicles is via SH77 and Inland Scenic Route / Arundel Rakaia Gorge Road. All drivers using this route must obey advised speed limits and drive with care as there is damage to the road.

Council contractors are continuing to repair rural roads, and residents are urged to be aware of hazards and drive carefully.

A map of detour routes and road closures in the Ashburton District are on the Council website.

Rural support

Specialist response teams consisting of Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) and Rural Support personnel are continuing to visit farmers in affected areas today to assess and provide support.

If you need support, please contact Ashburton Civil Defence on 03 307 7700, or fill out the Rural Support Needs Assessment Survey online.

If you are feeling anxious or need to talk to someone, free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor.

Boil water notices and contaminated water

Methven, Mt Somers and Methven Springfield remain on a boil water notice due to poor water quality.

Council has lifted the shower/bathing ban on the Methven water supply, provided that residents take care not to ingest the water. The recently reinstalled water filters have improved water quality enough to make this possible.

Council is continuing to refill the water tankers stationed in Methven and Mt Somers as needed. Residents can bring clean containers along to fill for their drinking water. These tankers can be found on Main Street by the public toilets in Methven and near the Fire Station/General Store in Mt Somers.

Residents are being urged to avoid contact with potentially contaminated floodwaters, particularly below the Wilkins Road wastewater treatment ponds outside Tinwald and also Lake Hood water. Wastewater is believed to have entered Carters Creek, which feeds Lake Hood. The lake is closed until further notice.

Anyone who comes into contact with floodwaters should change out of any wet clothes and shoes and put them aside to be washed later. Wash skin that has come into contact with flood waters, and wash your hands as soon as you reasonably can – or use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

Caution before you dig

Council is echoing calls from Environment Canterbury for residents to be careful if they are clearing away debris. If you’re thinking about doing some works, check before U dig, who can help identify where cables, pipes and other utility assets are, in and around the proposed dig site.

Floodwater damage to homes and buildings

Ashburton District Council building inspectors are available to conduct free inspections on any homes or businesses who have sustained floodwater damage. To arrange an inspection, contact the Council on 03 307 7700.

Receive important updates:

Ongoing information on the flood weather response is being posted on the Ashburton District Council website.

To opt-in to the Council's free SMS/text alert service, text your postcode to the number 4196.

Need to report an issue or help?

For emergencies, please call 111 first to access applicable emergency services.

For all other urgent support and assistance enquiries, contact the Council on 03 307 7700.

If you are feeling anxious or need someone to talk to, free call or text 1737 for support.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ashburton District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Media’s Hissy Fit Over Naomi Osaka

Last Sunday as we all now know, Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open. She had felt that the compulsory after-match press conferences would affect her mental health, and detract from her ability to play at her best. She eventually withdrew, she later said, because the furore over her media decision was also turning into a potential distraction for other players, and for the tournament as a whole... More>>


 
 



Infrastructure: NZ Upgrade Programme Kept On Track

The Government is increasing its investment in the New Zealand Upgrade Programme (NZUP) to support New Zealand’s economic recovery.
Over two thirds of the projects will proceed as announced despite increased costs due to COVID, with modifications being made to others... More>>


ALSO:


Economy: Crown Accounts Reflect Govt Focus On Securing Recovery

The Crown accounts for the ten months to the end of April 2021 show both the operating balance before gains and losses (OBEGAL) and the operating balance are better than forecast in Budget 2021 in May... More>>

Fisheries: Protecting The Whitebait Fishery For Future Generations

Changes to whitebaiting regulations will improve the sustainability of threatened species, while ensuring that Kiwis can continue the tradition of catching a feed in their local river into the future, Acting Conservation Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall says... More>>

ALSO:


MoH: Reviews Of Recent Covid-19 Cases In MIQ Will Continue To Strengthen System

Reports into the in-facility transmission of COVID-19 at the Grand Millennium and Grand Mercure managed isolation facilities in Auckland earlier this year have been released today. Joint Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine, Brigadier Jim Bliss, says a number of recommendations have been made, which he welcomes, and action in response is well underway... More>>


ALSO:

Infrastructure New Zealand: Advancing The Evidence Base – Three Waters Reform Programme

Today the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) released a second tranche of evidence-based reports, commissioned to inform the case for change for the Three Waters Reform Programme. The complete reports are published here... More>>

ALSO:



work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 