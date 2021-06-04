Ashburton District Civil Defence Update - 4 June 2021

Ashburton Civil Defence are continuing with Mid Canterbury's emergency response as the district enters day seven of the flood weather event.

Roading

Travel across the Ashburton River Bridge on State Highway 1 remains open today with a 30km/hr speed limit, but Council is advising motorists to expect heavy congestion through Ashburton as the Queen's Birthday long weekend begins, and to set off early, if possible.

Drivers are encouraged to visit the Waka Kotahi: NZ Transport Agency website to plan travel around peak times.

Light vehicles are able to use the Ashburton Bridge at all hours of the day and night, while heavy vehicles can only cross it between the hours of 7am and 7pm, and must then use the alternate route at night.

Waka Kotahi: NZ Transport Agency advise that any trucks with an 'overweight' permit need to take the alternate routes and cannot use the Ashburton River Bridge.

The detour route for heavy vehicles is via SH77 and Inland Scenic Route / Arundel Rakaia Gorge Road. All drivers using this route must obey advised speed limits and drive with care as there is damage to the road.

Council contractors are continuing to repair rural roads, and residents are urged to be aware of hazards and drive carefully.

A map of detour routes and road closures in the Ashburton District are on the Council website.

Rural support

Specialist response teams consisting of Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) and Rural Support personnel are continuing to visit farmers in affected areas today to assess and provide support.

If you need support, please contact Ashburton Civil Defence on 03 307 7700, or fill out the Rural Support Needs Assessment Survey online.

If you are feeling anxious or need to talk to someone, free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor.

Boil water notices and contaminated water

Methven, Mt Somers and Methven Springfield remain on a boil water notice due to poor water quality.

Council has lifted the shower/bathing ban on the Methven water supply, provided that residents take care not to ingest the water. The recently reinstalled water filters have improved water quality enough to make this possible.

Council is continuing to refill the water tankers stationed in Methven and Mt Somers as needed. Residents can bring clean containers along to fill for their drinking water. These tankers can be found on Main Street by the public toilets in Methven and near the Fire Station/General Store in Mt Somers.

Residents are being urged to avoid contact with potentially contaminated floodwaters, particularly below the Wilkins Road wastewater treatment ponds outside Tinwald and also Lake Hood water. Wastewater is believed to have entered Carters Creek, which feeds Lake Hood. The lake is closed until further notice.

Anyone who comes into contact with floodwaters should change out of any wet clothes and shoes and put them aside to be washed later. Wash skin that has come into contact with flood waters, and wash your hands as soon as you reasonably can – or use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

Caution before you dig

Council is echoing calls from Environment Canterbury for residents to be careful if they are clearing away debris. If you’re thinking about doing some works, check before U dig, who can help identify where cables, pipes and other utility assets are, in and around the proposed dig site.

Floodwater damage to homes and buildings

Ashburton District Council building inspectors are available to conduct free inspections on any homes or businesses who have sustained floodwater damage. To arrange an inspection, contact the Council on 03 307 7700.

Receive important updates:

Ongoing information on the flood weather response is being posted on the Ashburton District Council website.

To opt-in to the Council's free SMS/text alert service, text your postcode to the number 4196.

Need to report an issue or help?

For emergencies, please call 111 first to access applicable emergency services.

For all other urgent support and assistance enquiries, contact the Council on 03 307 7700.

If you are feeling anxious or need someone to talk to, free call or text 1737 for support.

© Scoop Media

