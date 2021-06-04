Picton Ponders Future Projects

A heritage/environment centre, a mountain bike park, a hot-pool style aquatic facility – or none of the above?

That is the question the Picton community was asked to consider at a recent public meeting facilitated by Picton Smart+Connected at the Queen Charlotte Yacht Club. More than 130 people attended.

Auckland consultancy Visitor Solutions Limited (VSL) were engaged by the Council to undertake the preliminary feasibility study. Managing Director Craig Jones and Senior Consultant Anita Coy-Macken presented their initial findings at the community workshop.

Their research is centred on three proposals submitted to last year’s Annual Plan process – a heritage/environment centre proposed by Picton Smart+Connected, a downhill mountain bike park concept from TrailPro and an aquatic facility suggested by the Picton Waitohi Pools & Wellness Centre Charitable Trust.

“VSL were engaged to determine the potential of the projects including costs, impacts and possible economic benefits for Picton,” said Dean Heiford, Council’s Manager, Economic, Community and Support Services.

“This is a preliminary feasibility study which takes a high level look at potential scope, cost, impacts and viability – it does not investigate specific sites,” said Dean.

According to VSL, Picton’s tourism recovery post-Covid could look quite different. “It’s about changing the type of visitor from someone who passes through the town to a visitor who stays longer – another night is always the holy grail but even a few hours can make a big difference to the local economy,” said Craig.

There is considerable community interest in the study with 742 responses to the community engagement survey conducted by VSL. “This showed that improving economic benefit, attracting visitors to stay and environmental and sustainability initiatives were all highly important to respondents,” said Craig.

“For mana whenua Te Ātiawa Ki Te Tau Ihu Trust though, net enduring restorative environmental outcomes were firmly the number one priority,” he said.

VSL’s preliminary assessment of the viability of the projects, with costs yet to be confirmed, found that an ‘Edwin Fox-Centric Experience’ and a hot-pool style aquatic facility showed the most promise.

“The Edwin Fox-Centric Experience has potential to generate more visitor nights and spend, and has a strong point of difference,” said Craig.

The downhill mountain bike park, while seen to have positive indirect economic impacts, also raised some technical issues including landowner consents, perceived suitability of soils given the terrain, and the unknown nature of the downhill rider market.

The VSL study focussed on an outdoor commercial hot-pool style aquatic facility with some community components. Three options were presented – enhanced status quo utilising the Queen Charlotte College pool, a community facility and a hot pool or a hybrid of both.

“There is a solid visitor market for hot pool and spa therapy facilities. This has a lot of potential to create additional visitor nights for Picton but would need an iconic, unique location to achieve this,” said Anita. The survey had shown a strong view that this should not be on the foreshore, she said.

VSL’s final report for the Council will include the cost and viability analysis for each project.

Dean said the presentation and workshops held last week with partners, stakeholders, and the community provided a range of feedback on the concepts and issues outlined. “This feedback, along with other feedback being provided, is being considered as part of the preparation of the final report. Once the final report is received, Councillors will decide the next steps.”

“While there is some potential for private investment, all three proposals are likely to require funding from the Council in order to progress. Do nothing or ‘not now’ may also be an option depending on the findings of the report,” he said.

For the detailed Picton Community Presentation go to: https://bit.ly/3gbKBd9

