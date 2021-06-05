Waingake Water Offline – Council Asks For Community Conservation

Town water supply users are asked to conserve water this month as Council prepares to carry out an essential upgrade to the Waingake Water Treatment Plant.

From June 17, the treatment plant will be turned off for approximately two weeks to enable the replacement of the electrical automation system.

“This is essentially the ‘brain’ of the treatment plant and the upgrade is needed to ensure resilience for Gisborne’s treated water supply,” says Judith Robertson, team leader for drinking water.

While the upgrades are underway, water will be supplied to the city and Manutuke from the Waipaoa Water Treatment Plant.

“The need to reduce water use during the upgrade work is extremely important as the Waipaoa Water Treatment Plant has limited treatment capacity. City reservoirs will be full prior to the work beginning however these levels will deplete rapidly if the rate of demand is more than the Waipaoa plant can produce each day.”

Although the need for water conservation usually decreases over winter, water supply during this time will be much less than what is normally available when the Waingake treatment plant is operating.

“We’re asking all residents, industry, businesses and schools to help by limiting water use as much as possible so we can ensure that there is enough clean and safe water for everyone.

“It’s important that everyone who is connected to the council water supply is careful with water usage and avoids wastage,” Ms Robertson says.

This means limiting use of high-pressure hoses, water blasting and car washing, and reduced indoor use wherever possible.

“We need a joint effort from our community during this short period of time while essential works are done.”

For more information and updates on the water supply, please visit our website

© Scoop Media

