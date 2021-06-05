Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Waingake Water Offline – Council Asks For Community Conservation

Saturday, 5 June 2021, 1:11 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

Town water supply users are asked to conserve water this month as Council prepares to carry out an essential upgrade to the Waingake Water Treatment Plant.

From June 17, the treatment plant will be turned off for approximately two weeks to enable the replacement of the electrical automation system.

“This is essentially the ‘brain’ of the treatment plant and the upgrade is needed to ensure resilience for Gisborne’s treated water supply,” says Judith Robertson, team leader for drinking water.

While the upgrades are underway, water will be supplied to the city and Manutuke from the Waipaoa Water Treatment Plant.

“The need to reduce water use during the upgrade work is extremely important as the Waipaoa Water Treatment Plant has limited treatment capacity. City reservoirs will be full prior to the work beginning however these levels will deplete rapidly if the rate of demand is more than the Waipaoa plant can produce each day.”

Although the need for water conservation usually decreases over winter, water supply during this time will be much less than what is normally available when the Waingake treatment plant is operating.

“We’re asking all residents, industry, businesses and schools to help by limiting water use as much as possible so we can ensure that there is enough clean and safe water for everyone.

“It’s important that everyone who is connected to the council water supply is careful with water usage and avoids wastage,” Ms Robertson says.

This means limiting use of high-pressure hoses, water blasting and car washing, and reduced indoor use wherever possible.

“We need a joint effort from our community during this short period of time while essential works are done.”

For more information and updates on the water supply, please visit our website

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Gisborne District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Media’s Hissy Fit Over Naomi Osaka

Last Sunday as we all now know, Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open. She had felt that the compulsory after-match press conferences would affect her mental health, and detract from her ability to play at her best. She eventually withdrew, she later said, because the furore over her media decision was also turning into a potential distraction for other players, and for the tournament as a whole... More>>


 
 



Infrastructure: NZ Upgrade Programme Kept On Track

The Government is increasing its investment in the New Zealand Upgrade Programme (NZUP) to support New Zealand’s economic recovery.
Over two thirds of the projects will proceed as announced despite increased costs due to COVID, with modifications being made to others... More>>


ALSO:


Economy: Crown Accounts Reflect Govt Focus On Securing Recovery

The Crown accounts for the ten months to the end of April 2021 show both the operating balance before gains and losses (OBEGAL) and the operating balance are better than forecast in Budget 2021 in May... More>>

Fisheries: Protecting The Whitebait Fishery For Future Generations

Changes to whitebaiting regulations will improve the sustainability of threatened species, while ensuring that Kiwis can continue the tradition of catching a feed in their local river into the future, Acting Conservation Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall says... More>>

ALSO:


MoH: Reviews Of Recent Covid-19 Cases In MIQ Will Continue To Strengthen System

Reports into the in-facility transmission of COVID-19 at the Grand Millennium and Grand Mercure managed isolation facilities in Auckland earlier this year have been released today. Joint Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine, Brigadier Jim Bliss, says a number of recommendations have been made, which he welcomes, and action in response is well underway... More>>


ALSO:

Infrastructure New Zealand: Advancing The Evidence Base – Three Waters Reform Programme

Today the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) released a second tranche of evidence-based reports, commissioned to inform the case for change for the Three Waters Reform Programme. The complete reports are published here... More>>

ALSO:



work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 