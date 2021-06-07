Heavy Swell Forecast For The East Coast
Monday, 7 June 2021, 4:16 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
Issued by MetService at 1316 hours Monday
07-Jun-2021
Northeast swells are expected to rise to
3.5 metres, with period of 11
seconds, between Tolaga Bay
and Cape Runaway at times from late Tuesday
afternoon
until Wednesday
afternoon.
