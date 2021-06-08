Living Streets Aotearoa Applauds The Walking And Cycling Bridge Over The Auckland Harbour
Tuesday, 8 June 2021, 4:30 pm
Press Release: Living Streets Aotearoa
Living Streets Aotearoa is pleased to hear the Government
announce a walking and cycling bridge connecting the
Auckland CBD and the Northcote point. We have long been part
of the walking and cyclist group advocating for this
connection.
It is a positive step forward; offering
collaborative opportunities for commuters to increase health
and wellbeing on a daily basis, and a huge recreation
drawcard for all - young and old, fast and slow, locals and
tourists - to visualize the gulf, its history and
geographical qualities.
The bridge completes a 50 km
active circuit around the Auckland Harbour and importantly
is a key project which addresses targets set by the Climate
Change Commission to reduce transport emissions which
‘includes making walking and cycling
easier’.
