Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Be Fire Safe This Winter

Thursday, 10 June 2021, 1:26 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

As the heaters come out and fireplaces are lit, Fire and Emergency encourages everyone to be fire safe during these cooler months.

National Adviser Fire Risk Management Pete Gallagher says last month, before winter even started, six people died in house fires- making it one of the worst months for fatal fires on record.

"So we really want you to make sure you and your whānau stay safe while keeping warm this winter," he says.

"Keep anything flammable at least one metre from the heater - any closer and you risk it catching fire."

"Don’t over-plug your multi-board. Make sure there is no more than one heater plugged in so it doesn’t overload."

"Make sure you dispose of ash carefully and make sure your chimney has been cleaned. Ashes stay hot for up to five days so make sure they are fully out and in a metal bucket."

"Doing these things will reduce the likelihood of a fire in your home this winter.

"So stay toasty this winter, but do it safely."

See more winter safety tips on our website - https://fireandemergency.nz/at-home/winter-fire-safety/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Some After-thoughts About The Climate Change Commission Report

The notion that New Zealand is pluckily - or foolishly – punching above its weight in the march towards carbon neutrality by the year 2050 seems entirely deluded. Either way though, the idea seems too useful for the politicians to surrender it willingly... More>>

 


Government: 1 Million More Pfizer Doses To Arrive In July

Pfizer has scheduled delivery of an estimated 1 million doses of vaccine to New Zealand during July, COVID1-9 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

Merit: Queen's Birthday Honours 2021 List

The full list of those acknowledged... More>>

ALSO:


Infrastructure: NZ Upgrade Programme Kept On Track

The Government is increasing its investment in the New Zealand Upgrade Programme (NZUP) to support New Zealand’s economic recovery.
Over two thirds of the projects will proceed as announced despite increased costs due to COVID, with modifications being made to others... More>>


ALSO:



NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:



MoH: Reviews Of Recent Covid-19 Cases In MIQ Will Continue To Strengthen System

Reports into the in-facility transmission of COVID-19 at the Grand Millennium and Grand Mercure managed isolation facilities in Auckland earlier this year have been released today. Joint Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine, Brigadier Jim Bliss, says a number of recommendations have been made, which he welcomes, and action in response is well underway... More>>


ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 