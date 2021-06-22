Update 2 Heavy Rain Warning
Tuesday, 22 June 2021, 5:52 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
Jun 21, 2021
The Heavy Rain Warning for South of
Gisborne is still in place:
From 7pm Monday to 9am
Tuesday expect 70-90mm of rain to accumulate south of
Muriwai and the hills of the Wairoa District.
A
further 30-40mm is also expected to fall overnight North of
Gisborne in those areas already affected by heavy rain and
flooding.
Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to
rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible
and driving conditions may be
hazardous.
