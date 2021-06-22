Update 2 Heavy Rain Warning

Jun 21, 2021

The Heavy Rain Warning for South of Gisborne is still in place:

From 7pm Monday to 9am Tuesday expect 70-90mm of rain to accumulate south of Muriwai and the hills of the Wairoa District.

A further 30-40mm is also expected to fall overnight North of Gisborne in those areas already affected by heavy rain and flooding.

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

